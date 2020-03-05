Bill OK'd to deal with power grid issues for populous areas

Alaska lawmakers have moved forward with legislation to better align electric utilities in the state's most populated areas.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the effort to maximize efficiency of the interconnected system in the Railbelt, which stretches from Seward to Fairbanks is a culmination of years of work.

A bill approved by the special Senate Railbelt Electric System Committee was heard in the Senate Finance Committee.

An identical bill moved to the House Resources Committee.

The bills seek to codify work done by electric utilities with direction from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to integrate planning among six utilities in regions where the Alaska Railroad operates.

