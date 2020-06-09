Black Lives Matter graffiti found throughout Westchester Lagoon Trail

There have been no broken windows or looted stores following any of the peaceful protests in Anchorage. However, some vandalism on the Westchester Lagoon Trail has been discovered by residents who are in the process of cleaning it up.

Many of the tags have been cleaned by members of the nearby community. Most of them read BLM, for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mark Butler is one of those active community members. He said word about the graffiti got out on the Nextdoor app. The first reports went out on Friday, June 5.

Throughout the park, BLM was spray painted on the signs, some posts, the light poles, a nearby tunnel on the Chester Creek Trail, some spots on the asphalt and at least one tree by the creek. Butler said the park was recently renovated.

"We just don't think it's appropriate," Butler said, "This is a beautiful park. Many of us worked on it for many years trying to get it redone and beautiful the way it is."

There's not much hope of catching the culprit, as there are no cameras in the area.

Butler said he has no idea why someone would deface a park to spread the message. He also doesn't point any fingers to one side of the movement or the other.

"I don't know if it was someone that's against that movement, someone in favor of it. Someone who wanted to make them look good or if they just wanted their theme painted on somewhere," he said.

For him -- and the handful of people who spent the weekend cleaning what they could -- it's not really about the larger issue going on right now. All they want is a clean park.

In fact, Butler said he was at the rally on Friday afternoon in support of the movement.

"It doesn't get what you want," he said of the people who came out to clean the graffiti. "A lot of the people like these people, whoever it was, work hard to make their life good around them."

