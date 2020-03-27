Blood donation centers feeling the effects of COVID-19

In addition to small businesses, and restaurants, blood donation centers are also feeling the impacts of COVID-19. In Alaska, it takes about 100 donors a day to maintain a healthy supply of blood, and coronavirus is threatening that supply.

"Obviously right now with what's going on, people aren't leaving their houses. They don't want to come donate," said Westley Dalghren with the Blood Bank of Alaska. "Around the country there's shortages of blood. Alaskan donors are so responsive, they've done a great job of coming in but we continually need them to keep coming in, not just today-- a month from now."

The Blood Bank of Alaska is calling on Alaskans to continue to donate through this tough time as donated blood is a critical resource of the medical community.

The Municipality of Anchorage has authorized travel to local community blood centers through the hunker down order. Officials expect donors to travel directly to the blood center for their donation appointments and then return to their home or place of business.

Blood Bank of Alaska team members say the process of donating blood is always sterile, but they're even taking extra precautions to maintain a safe and clean environment to protect those who choose to donate.

"So specifically after each donor, everything is sterilized. The chair, the screening room, the pen that the donor uses. So we're definitely increasing our sterilization practices just due to what's going on right now," said Dahlgren. "Blood has a shelf life of 42 days so getting a continuous stream of donors in to maintain that healthy supply of blood is really important."

Currently, the mobile blood bank unit is paused throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, so if you'd like to donate, you'll have to go to one of the Blood Bank of Alaska locations. Right now they are only taking donors by appointment. You can schedule one by calling (907) 222-5630 or visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

