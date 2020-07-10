Board of Regents name 5 finalists for interim president

Five finalists, all with current or former ties to the University of Alaska, have been named finalists for the role of interim president.

The university system Board of Regents announced the finalists Friday.

They are Michelle Rizk, Dana Thomas, Cathy Sandeen, Dan White, and Pat Pitney.

Rizk has been acting president since a late month, following the resignation of Jim Johnsen.

The university system says the regents plan to interview the candidates and make a final decision Tuesday.

The interim president would lead the system while the board conducts a search for a permanent president.

