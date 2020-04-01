Body of missing 37-year-old woman found in Kotzebue

A week after receiving a report that a 37-year-old had gone missing, Kotzebue Police reported the woman's body has been discovered in the town.

Dionne Grace Nelson, of Kotzebue, was reported missing on March 24. Police said she hadn't been heard from since four days before that, according to a faxed message from Kotzebue Chief of Police Thomas Millette.

A search was launched by the Kotzebue Police Department, Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue, and Arctic Circle Search and Rescue, focused on areas "based on information received during the investigation," police said.

Shortly after 8:30 on Tuesday, officers with the Kotzebue Police Department received a report of human remains discovered on the 1000-block of Caribou Dr. Police and fire personnel responded to the scene, where the body was confirmed as Nelson's.

The State of Alaska Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. Kotzebue Police had not responded to a request for additional comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

