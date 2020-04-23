Bond sale paused for Alaska utility's natural gas project

An Alaska utility has postponed a long-awaited decision on increasing the availability of natural gas for businesses and residents in the Fairbanks area through the sale of bonds.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported board members of the Interior Gas Utility decided not to vote on a resolution authorizing up to $78 million in revenue bonds.

The bonds would have funded expansion of the utility’s small Titan LNG plant.

Utility General Manager Dan Britton said during a video conference that he was rescinding a recommendation to approve the project because of broad financial uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.