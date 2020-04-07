Boy, 5, dies after hit by stray bullet while playing on Houston balcony with family

A 5-year-old boy in Houston has died nearly a week after he was shot while playing with his family on their apartment porch.

Police say 5-year-old Jordan Allen Jr. and his family were enjoying their night, making TikTok videos, around 9 p.m. March 31 on their second-floor balcony when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot, KTRK reports.

Jordan, who was not the intended target, was hit by a stray bullet. His father flagged down an ambulance, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy was taken off life support Monday, almost a week after the incident, according to KTRK.

The shooter, who fled the scene, has not been identified.

Officers recovered multiple casings from the parking lot, and several cars were damaged from possible gunfire, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

