Bristol Bay Native Corporation donates $325,000 to Bristol Bay communities and food banks

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation donated $250,000 to communities throughout Bristol Bay for COVID-19 relief.

The BBNC is also donating $50,000 to the Bristol Bay Food Bank and $25,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska.

The corporation has also developed a COVID-19 response team to help assess Bristol Bay's needs, identify resources and deploy response measurements. It's through this group that they determined community assistance is critical at this time and this will help enable villages to order basic essential needs, such as food, cleaning supplies, or Personal Protective Equipment.

The funds will be issued to the communities based on the population and will be paid as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.