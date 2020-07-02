Brow Chica Brow Bar closes South Anchorage location due to staff shortage

With an increase in coronavirus cases around the state, many small businesses are weighing whether to close their doors for good. Some are even struggling to find employees.

Brow Chica Brow Bar has closed its South Anchorage location as a result of a staff shortage, according to COO Marlana Tuccillo. Its location inside the Midtown Mall will remain open.

“It's bittersweet, I’m glad that the stress is off of our plates in terms of expecting the aestheticians to work double shifts -- work around the clock -- but it does take a hit to the stomach with closing it,” Tuccillo said.

The aesthetics salon closed in late March and reopened in late April.

“We were stuck with two salons having to pay rent, utilities, not really being able to make any revenue, so that was the first hard hit for us,” she said.

Things are now looking up for the salon.

“It's kind of trickled down to a steady slow business, it is certainly not like it was before the pandemic, so we are feeling that a little bit, but overall we are happy with the foot traffic that's come back to see us,” Tuccillo said.

But not everyone came back. Several of its aestheticians decided not to return to work.

“We weren't able to hire anyone, we did have ads posted and didn't have many bites,” she added.

So it had to close its South Anchorage location on July 1. Elizabeth Dalampasit, an aesthetician who works at the salon says its screening process has helped everyone feel safe.

“It’s a little scary being close in proximity with people, but with the state mandates, wearing face masks and everything I feel like we're safe and comfortable coming to work,” Dalampasit said.

And they remain hopeful.

“We're just hoping to keep going through and hopefully come out at the other end of this,” Tuccillo said.

