Burn ban lifted for Municipality of Anchorage

Due to the recent amount of rain and cooler temperatures, the burn ban within the Municipality of Anchorage has been lifted.

According to the Anchorage Health Department and the Anchorage Fire Department outdoor recreational fires are allowed. This includes barbecue grills, portable outdoor fireplaces, recreational, ceremonial and open cooking fires.

To find out more specific information on allowable types of fires visit the page

here.

Burn permits have not been available within the municipality since 2017, AFD said. Burning of yard debris including leaves, grass and tree limbs is also prohibited.

All woody debris must be disposed of through curbside trash removal, the Solid Waste Service’s transfer site, the landfill or the wood lot.

The use of burn barrels or burning of trash garbage, construction materials or other non-cured firewood is prohibited.

