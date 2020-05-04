Burn permits now suspended for most of the state

The Alaska Division of Forestry states that all burn permits have been suspended for most of the state as of Thursday. The burn permit suspension was put in place due to concerns about the state’s ability to respond to human-caused wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Division Director Chris Maisch is worried about their ability to import firefighting crews from outside of the state to help during the wildfire season.

“It just bears repeating that even the smallest fires carry the potential to blow up into big fires, and with the pandemic, we just can’t be sure we’ll have anywhere near the help in fighting fires in Alaska that we did last year,” Maisch said in a press release.

The burn permit suspension means anyone found to be using burn barrels, burning debris piles or other burning activity could be issued a citation to pay a fine or to appear in court.

The only part of the state not impacted by the burn ban is the temperate, rainy region of Southeast Alaska past the city of Cordova.

