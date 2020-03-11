Bus driver who fatally struck Skagway mayor gets 6 months

The driver of a tour bus that fatally struck an Alaska mayor and her mother in the nation's capital was sentenced to six months in jail.

News outlets report Gerard James was sentenced Monday to four years.

The judge suspended three and a half years, saying he was obviously remorseful about the deaths.

Skagway Mayor Monica Carlson and her mother Cora Adams were struck and killed by the bus James was driving in December 2018.

A prosecutor said James made a left turn despite a red arrow prohibiting it. James' attorney said the lighting at the intersection was poor.

