Businesses concerned about next steps after suspension of cruises to Canada

Businesses relying on visitors traveling by cruise ships are attempting to plan out their next steps after cruises to Canada were suspended.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, without a Canadian port call, ships cannot sail from Washinton to Alaska. This does not apply to U.S. flagged vessels.

That leaves businesses like Premier Alaska Tours in limbo.

The tour company relies on the cruise industry for over 60 percent of its revenue.

"The cruise ships not being able to hit Canadian ports will have an impact on our business and businesses around the state," said Joshua Howes, president of Premier Alaska Tours. "We’re hopeful that when they open again, we’ll get ships back to Alaska.

The company employs hundreds of local and out-of-state workers during the summer. For the time being, they are unsure of what work will be there in the early summer months.

"We look at cruise ships as a mode of transportation to get people up to Alaska. It’s not just us. Its rental car companies, its restaurants, its bars.