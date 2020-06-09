CDC survey: 39% of Americans admit misusing cleaning products to fight coronavirus

ATLANTA (CNN/Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans are misusing bleach and other cleaning products to fight the coronavirus.

The information comes from a survey of more than 500 people last month.

The findings show:

-- 39% of respondents reported washing food products with bleach, applying household cleaning or disinfectant products to bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products

-- 19% used bleach on food items

-- 18% used household cleaning and disinfectant products on hands or skin

-- 10% sprayed the products on their bodies

-- 4% admitted to drinking or gargling diluted bleach solutions, soapy water, and other cleaning and disinfectant solutions

The CDC says all of these are high risks practices and could cause adverse health effects.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.