First COVID-19 case reported in Kotzebue Tuesday; DHSS reports 348 recoveries

There is a positive COVID-19 case in Kotzebue, the Maniilaq Association stated in a press release Tuesday. The individual was tested on Tuesday as soon as they arrived in Kotzebue and immediately self-isolated. The association states that it is working with the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology to contact anyone who has had close interactions with the person.

The Maniilaq Association says it has been offering testing to everyone flying from Anchorage to Kotzebue since April 16, but not all passengers agree to the voluntary testing. Since the Kotzebue case was reported Tuesday, it will show up on the state coronavirus dashboard, and in the state's daily released numbers, Wednesday afternoon.

The new case comes as the Department of Health and Social Services reported no new cases for Monday and three new recovered cases, bringing the state total of recoveries to 348. A total of 36,380 tests have been conducted in the state. DHSS reports no new deaths or hospitalizations as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.