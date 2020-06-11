COVID-19 cumulative cases in Alaska go over 600, 17 new cases announced Thursday

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 397 recovered cases, five more from Wednesday, with 203 cases still active, which is 13 more from Wednesday.

The State of Alaska has had 611 cumulative cases for residents and 58 non-resident cases, an increase of seven from Wednesday.

According to DHSS, there are four in the Municipality of Anchorage, three in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, two in the Juneau City and Borough, three in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, One in Kodiak, one in Mat-Su, one in the Northwest Arctic Borough, two in Sitka,

There are a total of 49 hospitalizations and 11 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 18 COVID-19 positive or persons under investigation hospitalized.

Deaths reported:



Anchorage:5



Anchor Point: 2



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2



Wasilla: 1



Petersburg: 1

Municipality of Anchorage: 301



Anchorage: 265

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 25

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 94



Anchor Point: 8

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 27

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 5

Other North:1

Other South: 23

Seward: 4

Soldotna: 13

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 2



Kodiak: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 88



Fairbanks: 67

North Pole: 20

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 39



Palmer: 11

Wasilla: 25

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 4



Nome: 4

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

Other: 3 Kotzebue: 1

Southeast Alaska: 66



Haines Borough: 1

Douglas: 2

Juneau: 35

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 5

Wrangell: 1

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

