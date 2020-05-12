COVID-19 forcing fire teams to reevalluate strategy for wildfire season

2019 was one of the worst years on record for wildfires in Alaska. Some of the areas hit the hardest are expected to see some relief, but fire teams in Alaska will face some unique challenges in 2020 according to Tim Mowry, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program.

The biggest change from last year is that, because of COVID-19, fire teams will have to work in smaller groups.

“It’s gonna look different from last year, when we brought 5,000 plus people up here,” Mowry said. “That’s probably not going to be possible this year.”

Bringing up firefighters from the lower 48 risks someone bringing the disease into Alaska, so Mowry said the Division of Forestry is focusing more on prevention this year.

“We’ve had a burn suspension, burn permit suspension, in place since May 1,” he said.

He added that so far 68 fires have sprung up in Alaska this year, and all of them were caused by humans. Unsurprising, as lightning season hasn’t kicked in yet.

“Lightning tends to enter the picture in late May, early June,” he said.

As for the areas hit by fire last year, Mowry said they’re not likely to light up like they did last year, though there may be some flare ups.

“An area that burned last year isn’t likely to burn again this year,” he said. “We may have what we call holdover fires, where there’s a pocket of heat somewhere.”

He pointed to 2016 as an example. Following another devastating year of wildfires in 2015, over 40 holdovers sprung up the next year, but he added that they’re not a major issue unless they come into contact with an unburned fuel source.

As for whether the conditions this year will be as hot and dry as 2019, Mowry said that’s pretty much impossible to predict, and depends largely on the weather, which is why the Division of Forestry is focusing on preventing the human causes for these fires.

“If you don’t have to go to a fire, you’re not putting anybody at risk in terms of COVID, driving, any number of factors,” he said.

