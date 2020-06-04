COVID-19 reported in 11 Whittier Seafood employees

Several Whittier Seafood employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt said Thursday.

The first case at Whittier Seafood was recorded Monday and led to the testing of other fish processing employees with 10 more workers testing positive. Seafood workers live and operate in a closed campus, Hunt said, due to an agreement that they keep separate from the Begich Towers where most Whittier residents live.

Hunt says the workers were isolated and then transferred to a motel in Anchorage where they are being monitored.

Assistant City Manager, Annie Reeves updated a Whittier Facebook group about the cases, saying “The City will continue to share facts and information as we become aware of it. In the meantime, please remember you're not powerless. Make choices for yourself and your family that you feel you need to make to keep yourselves healthy.”

On Thursday, city officials conferred with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink about the cases and will hold an emergency city council meeting at 5 p.m. to overview what has happened since the cases were reported.

Hunt said all COVID-19 tests taken in Whittier must be sent into an Anchorage lab for processing, and the city is asking state officials to give the city access to Abbott rapid testing machines.

“I and the Eastern Aleutian Tribes are putting a big push so that we can have, it’s called the Abbot testing… on site so that we don’t have to send them to a lab,” Hunt said.

As a precaution, Whittier City Hall remains closed but the harbor is still operating, Hunt said.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in nonresidents on Thursday, with 17 being workers in the seafood industry. These are the first cases reported in Whittier.

“These cases underscore the importance of following proper quarantine procedures, screening workers, testing multiple times and following the procedures outlined in workforce protection plans,” Zink said in a prepared statement. “These actions help keep our communities safe, but all Alaskans should continue to maintain social distancing and keep social circles small. We can’t underscore that enough. The more mixing occurs, the more we will continue to see these outbreaks."

The Whittier Clinic offers testing daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and community members do not need to show symptoms to be eligible for testing, DHSS said.

Channel 2 reached out to Whittier Seafood but they were unable to comment at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

