California firm to buy assets of Alaska's RavnAir for $8M

Large airplanes and regional service certificates owned by Alaska’s RavnAir Group are expected to be purchased by a Southern California firm for $8 million.

Alaska Public Media reported Float Shuttle plans to take over six of the Dash-8 aircraft and two federal operating certificates owned by RavnAir’s services, Corvus and PenAir.

The carriers flew passengers from Anchorage to the Aleutian Islands, the Kenai Peninsula and various rural Alaska destinations.

The $8 million price is far below the $19 million RavnAir set as a minimum bid at a failed auction for the certificates and nine Dash-8 planes.

