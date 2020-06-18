Calm and dry today but that all changes tonight

Cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 63 degrees.

Storms pretty much remain in place south of the Alaska Peninsula through Saturday and will bring periods of light rain showers to Kodiak Island. Storm energy moves up the eastern Gulf on Thursday and then heads west into Southcentral. We will see widespread wetting rains in Southcentral Thursday night with the heaviest of rains Friday morning. Some spots could see a quarter of an inch of rain before storms lift and rain tapers off on Friday afternoon and evening.

The wet overcast weather will keep temperatures in the 50s for most Southcentral locations. Warmer and sunnier weather will return to Southcentral on Saturday. This is a few days away though and there remains the possibility of some more storms moving in from out of the east to return us to a rainy forecast for Southcentral.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, storms continue to stay around the Alaska Peninsula that will move across the southern Mainland, which will likely keep us cooler with wet conditions through the weekend.

The pattern does not look to change much after the weekend but there may be a brief period of improved conditions for the start of the workweek when high pressure over the Yukon attempts to build in from the east. Storms could move back into the Gulf early next week around the Monday and Tuesday time frame with the potential to move into the southern Mainland a day or so later.

Partly sunny skies early in the day for Anchorage on Thursday but we become cloudy as the day moves along. We warm up to 63 degrees for a high but then drop down to 50 degrees overnight. Overnight changes as we look at fog and rain with a 60 percent chance after Midnight along with 15 mph winds out of the southwest gusting to 25 mph.

Cloudy with early fog on Friday as temperatures stay in the upper 50s while rain chances reach the 60 percent range. Mostly cloudy Friday with light winds as we drop down to 47 degrees

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with light winds while we warm up to 64 degrees for a high.

