Calm clear conditions turn breezy and cloudy

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Monday while we warm up to 60 degrees.

High pressure kept most of Southcentral dry through last (Sunday) night until storms moved into the southwestern Gulf and Kodiak Island area last night, reaching the remainder of Southcentral by today (Monday). As these storms continue to move into the region, a good chance for rainfall will accompany these weather features. The storm will weaken though on Monday as part of the storm falls apart. While this process occurs, widespread clouds and as showery weather pattern will continue on Tuesday, before drier air moves into the region on Wednesday.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, widespread rain showers across the Bering Sea, Aleutian Island Chain and the southwest coast will continue on Thursday as large low pressure storm systems remain over the Aleutians. This moisture will move into Southcentral, however, we will have to wait a few more days to get a more precise timing on storm arrival as those large storm systems split into smaller storms and head into the Gulf of Alaska. For the most part, we can expect cooler temperatures, chances for rain and increased winds through the extended forecast period as this patter looks to continue through then.

Partly clear in Anchorage early on Monday before turning cloudy. High temps will be near 60 degrees with 15 mph winds out of the south but out of the southeast from 15-30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Monday night we drop down to 45 degrees while under cloudy skies with 15 mph winds out of the southeast becoming light but

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 58 degrees with light winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees and variable 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday while we warm up to 60 degrees with variable 10 mph winds.

