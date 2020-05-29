Can you still get a COVID-19 test? Some sites are closing soon

Now that the state is allowing more surgeries and elective procedures to continue, some COVID-19 testing sites will close soon.

The free drive-thru testing at 4115 Lake Otis Parkway will stop operating June 12 after 6 p.m.

The Lake Otis site opened up in March and was the only community-based testing available in Anchorage at that time, Providence said. Providence Health and Services Alaska is also saying the demand for testing can be carried by other testing centers within the community, without the Lake Otis drive-thru.

“During the past 10 weeks, we provided more than 6,500 COVID-19 tests to the Anchorage community,” said Dr. Michael Bernstein, chief medical officer and incident commander for Providence Health and Services Alaska. “Their dedication to the health of our community helped identify positive cases and was critically important to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Alaska.”

Alternate testing sites are still available at Capstone Clinic, FirstCare Medical Center, Medical Park Family Care, Arete Family Medicine, Providence Outreach Lab and Providence Express Care.

In a Town Hall meeting Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said testing has increased this week with the second-highest day of testing reported Thursday.

Testing locations still require referrals from a clinician before a swab from the nose can be collected. More information about available testing sites can be found at the Testing Sites Locator here.

