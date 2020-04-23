Canceled: The 2020 4th of July Park strip extravaganza

Anchorage Fairs and Festivals announced Thursday the cancellation of the 2020 4th of July Park strip extravaganza.

Channel 2 spoke with Board President for Anchorage Fairs and Festivals Nicki Hale who said a major component to boards decision to call off the event was the expected crowd size.

“This event crowd size estimates over 20,000 people every year,” said Nicki Hale, Board President for Anchorage Fairs and Festivals. “So for the large gatherings so quickly after the community opens up we’re concerned with that aspect of it.”

Another reason, the money to put on such a large event wasn’t there.

“It’s kind of an expensive event to put on. We’re a non-profit that hires all the vendors to do the event, and it’s free to the community, we just struggled with fundraising,” Hale said.

Hale added the event costs about $15,000 to $20,000 to put on.

But there is some hope Hale says for those who want to celebrate the 4th of July.

Hale says Veteran Affairs Parade Council officials have talked about maybe taking the parade which happens during the even virtual this year.

“You know everyone can postpone an event. You know you can postpone the marathon in Seward. You can postpone some of these fundraising events that go on around town,” Hale said, “But you can’t postpone the 4th of July celebration.”

