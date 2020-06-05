Canceled: The Arctic Thunder airshow at JBER

JBER has announced that the 2020 Arctic Thunder Open House is canceled because of COVID-19.

“We tried for months to explore a responsible way to open JBER’s gates to the community to showcase our Joint Force capabilities and aerial acrobatics,” said Col. Patricia Csànk, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander. “Unfortunately, we could not come up with an experience that balanced our responsibility to protect the public’s health and safety with a fun experience. We are planning a Team JBER salute to the community later in the summer, and are looking forward to hosting the entire community in 2022 for the next ATOH.”

JBER added that Arctic Thunder Open House 2022 is still on the books.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.