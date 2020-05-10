WATCH: Car parade brings joy to cooped up seniors

A group of people set out in decked out sports cars, Jeeps and antique vehicles to spread a bit of joy to cooped up seniors at assisted living facilities across Anchorage.

Dee Pletnikoff organized the parade after speaking with her niece who works at an assisted living center, and learning that many of the residents are feeling lonely during COVID-19. That's when Pletnikoff called the Midnight Sun Sports Car Association and the Corvette Association to get involved.

"The look on those seniors' faces as we were driving by and they're waving-- Oh my gosh, It was so perfect. So I'm glad they loved it because we loved it as well," said Pletnikoff.

Parade participants and organizers called the event a success and hope to do it again in the future.

Video by Channel 2 photojournalist Phil Walczak.

