Car was for a cause happening this weekend

Coming together for a community cause. On Saturday, June 20 and 27th, Anchorage Airport Police and Fire are teaming up with Anchorage Cops for Community for a car wash to support this year's Clothesline Project.

Anchorage Police Officer Marcos Weinrick, with Cops for Community talking about this weekend's Car Wash for a Cause benefitting the Clothesline Project.

Monetary donations will go to purchase socks and underwear. They're looking for donations also of new, still packaged socks and underwear sizes K-12th grade. It's from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Postmark Drive and Dehavilland Avenue (across the street from the Post Office).

On August 8th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tikahtnu Center, Anchorage Police Officers will be handing out new socks and underwear to families in need.

