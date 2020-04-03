Caring for your mental health: How to talk to your kids about COVID-19

Routines are changed. Extracurricular activities are cancelled, and many of us are seeing a lot more of our homes than we're used to. For a child, it can be scary and overwhelming.

"So when we go interact with our children and talk to them about what's happening, we want to make sure that we've done enough to get our own body calm and ready to stay serious with them about it, and describing to them what's happening in age appropriate terms is important," said Renee Rafferty.

Rafferty is the Regional Director for Behavioral Health for Providence Alaska Medical Center. She says you can reassure children by explaining to them that the coronavirus is sort of like the flu, and most people do recover from it.

"It's helping them to understand that we're protecting each other by staying home and that when they're cleaning their hands, they're also taking care of their family and their community, and giving them an opportunity to help," said Rafferty.

Children can also sense when an adult is concerned about something at home. If you're unemployed, it may be tough to explain. Rafferty says it's important to be honest.

"We can do that by giving them some information, not too much, but letting them know that our larger community is struggling with how to keep work going and that right now as a parent, you've been impacted by that," said Rafferty, "but we know that we're going to pull together and there are ways that we're going to be looking for new work down the road. Explain that this is a very unique time for all of us, and the way that we get through it is together."

While we may not have all of the answers for now, communicating with your kids in an age appropriate and positive manner could help provide some reassurance during a stressful time.

"Knowing that anger and anxiety might show up in temper tantrums, and that first by just soothing them we can help them to recognize that they might be more irritable and stressed because they're home more often. ask them what activities seem fun for them, and use creativity to pull them out of that anxiety."

