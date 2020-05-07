Celebrate National Nurses Week by writing a thank you card

The Alaska Nurses Association is encouraging you to thank a nurse during this week-long recognition of nurses. Because of all of the social distancing efforts Alaskans are making to suppress COVID-19, National Nurse week celebrations look a little different. But Alaska Nurses Association Labor Council Chair Donna Phillips said it's still just as important to recognize the profession.

“Nurses are on the front lines taking care of our fellow Alaskans, every shift,” Phillips said in a prepared statement. “Now more than ever, they need support from our communities as they continue to provide health care during this pandemic.”

People can send thank you cards to the association, and all letters will be distributed to nurses in May.

National Nurse Week started on May 6 and will run through May 12. The celebrations for the week have also gone online, with a virtual 5K event happening as a way for Alaskans to show support. The event, called Love a Nurse Run 5K, can be completed anytime within the week. Those who register will be mailed a Nurse Run T-shirt, and all proceeds from the run will go to supporting the Foundation for Alaska Nurses. Registration information can be found here

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.