Changes Being Made to Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

Beginning Tuesday, June 23rd, the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at 4115 Lake Otis Pkwy. in Anchorage will adjust its services.

According to a press release, the site will focus on people with potential symptoms of COVID-19, travelers with state vouchers from the airport, and people without symptoms who need tests to return to work.

A provider referral will no longer be required and state travel testing vouchers will be accepted. In lieu of the referral, people should register online or in person at the drive-through testing site.

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Results will be emailed as soon as they are available.

For information on other testing sites, the Alaska Department of Health & Social Services maintains a testing sites locator on its COVID-19 site.