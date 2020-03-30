Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center employee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Tanana Chiefs Conference is reporting an employee of the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is at home in quarantine. People who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.

“I am praying that our employee and all others who have been impacted by this disease has a speedy recovery,” said TCC Chief/Chairman Victor Joseph,“ TCC has been taking all of the necessary steps recommended by CDC to ensure that our employees are safe and healthy.”

TCC says the employee most likely became infected from travel.

On March 12, TCC issued a mandatory quarantine for all employees returning from out of state travel to self-isolate for 14 days. The employee returned from travel after that date, was not permitted to return to work, subsequently developing symptoms. They were then tested by TCC at that time and continue to recover at home.

There are at least 114 cases in Alaska.

Sunday, a third Alaskan who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died

