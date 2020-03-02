Chief Justice recusing himself from Governor's recall case

Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Bolger on Monday has recused himself from the case to recall Governor Dunleavy.

In a recusal notice, Bolger writes “I have made public statements that could suggest a strong disagreement with the governor’s conduct on some very fundamental issues affecting the judicial branch, conduct that forms part of the basis for the recall petition under consideration. In other words, this is a case where a reasonable person might question whether my judgment is affected by my overriding public responsibilities to the justice system.”

Bolger points out he does not have “any personal bias or prejudice concerning the parties or attorneys involved in this case.”

In late February, the Recall Dunleavy campaign launched the second phase of recall efforts.

The group is looking to collect over 71,000 signatures needed to prompt a recall election.

