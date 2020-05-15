Child injured in a collision at the Aviator Hotel

Late Thursday night, a young boy was injured in a collision at the Aviator Hotel.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, at 9:41 on Thursday, May 14, a female adult was moving her car out of a parking space in the Aviator Hotel parking lot. The car lurched forward and hit the side of the building.

The driver then put the car in reverse and a male juvenile, who had been in the passenger seat of the car, got out to see what the damage was.

While the child was in front of the car, the driver attempted to switch gears. This caused the car to lurch forward again, hitting the child and pinning him between the vehicle and the side of the building.

Medics arrived immediately and took the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The female driver and the male juvenile are family members.

APD says impairment is not believed to have been a factor. At this time, the incident is believed to have been caused by human error.

An investigation is ongoing.

