Children's Lunchbox launches campaign to provide 50,000 meal kits to Anchorage families

Tuesday the Children’s Lunchbox kicked off its largest fundraising campaign to date, looking to raise enough funds to provide 50,000 pantry boxes for families with children beginning now and through the summer.

The meal boxes costs $10 a piece, and the Children’s Lunchbox aims to raise $500,000 to meet the need.

Executive Director Lisa Sauder says the demand for food assistance has grown significantly in the wake of widespread unemployment caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

“We’ve never set such a lofty goal to provide 50,000 meal kits. It’s a little daunting, but we know it's needed and so we’ve chosen to step up to that plate and take that role on and provide the families with the reassurance that they will have resources to depend on, that it’s not going to be week-to-week,” Sauder said.

By Tuesday, the non-profit had already reached more than 20 percent of its goal through $130,000 in donations from corporate sponsors.

“We are limited by the number of pantry boxes and meal we can provide only by financial resources at this point. We have a commercial kitchen that can continue to produce meals, plenty of restaurant employees that need a job, and a facility to prepare the pantry packs and staff to distribute them,” Sauder said in a media release.

Individuals who want to help can donate online at either BeansCafe.org. Businesses who want to support the cause should email info@beanscafe.org.

Sauder says anyone in need of assistance should start by calling 211.

