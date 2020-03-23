ASD confirms Chugiak High staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Staff members at two Anchorage high schools were sent home Monday morning after an employee at one of them tested positive for coronavirus, ASD officials said.

In an email to parents, Anchorage School Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop wrote "This morning we learned that a staff member at Chugiak High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, a member of that individual’s household is on the staff at King Tech."

Bishop said ASD directed staff who reported to work Monday at those two locations to leave the building. Employees who were in the building over the last week are asked to self-isolate, and those who may have come into direct contact with the individual were told that they are required to quarantine for 14 days.

ASD said Operations Dept. teams will immediately work to decontaminate the buildings once access is granted.

Bishop said school staff across the district are asked to telework, saying it is one of the best measures to limit the spread of this virus. Employees were told to contact their supervisor if they have any issues related to connectivity or if they need access to the building for any reason.

"These actions are the right thing to do to slow the spread of this virus. We must consider the greater good of the community and collectively hunker down" Bishop wrote.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.