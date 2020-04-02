Juneau Assembly appropriates $3M to assist small businesses during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly passed an emergency $3 million appropriation grant on April 1 to provide small businesses with working capitol to bridge the time before federal or state funding becomes available.
To qualify for a loan, a business must demonstrate it's adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loans can be disbursed until the end of the year.
A business with ten or fewer employees is eligible for a maximum loan amount of $25,000, and a business with 11 to 25 employees is eligible for a maximum loan amount of $50,000.
The $3 million is coming out of the CBJ's budget reserve fund.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.