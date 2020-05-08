City of Cordova confirms first positive case of COVID-19 via a seasonal worker

The City of Cordova announced on Wednesday, May 6th that there is one positive case of COVID-19 in the community.

In a statement put out by the city, officials say the individual traveled from out of state in order to work for their employer, Ocean Beauty Seafoods. They were screened during quarantine for that employer. They is now in isolation and the company is cooperating with the city.

“Ocean Beauty is in close contact with the city and healthcare representatives. They are doing everything they can to care for the individual and keep the disease from spreading,” said Cordova Mayor Clay Koplin in the statement. “Knowing how quickly and easily COVID-19 spreads, we knew it was only a matter of time until it reached our city. We have a team of experts who has been working for months to address a scenario like this. We are ready, have implemented the plan and are actively working to keep our community safe.”

“We are working with state epidemiologist and public health officials to ensure that the risk to Cordova community remains low,” said Dr. Hannah Sanders, medical director of Cordova Community Medical Center.

In its May 7th press release on the current Alaska COVID-19 case count, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said the case in Cordova is not counted as an Alaska case since the person is not an Alaskan resident. However, they are investigating the case, conducting contact tracing and working with the community to protect the safety and health of everyone involved.

