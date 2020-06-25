City of Napaskiak instates community shelter-in-place through July 5

The City of Napaskiak said there is evidence of community spread of the coronavirus in the village and will be advising residents to isolate at home until July 5, officials said Thursday.

In a press release, local leaders are asking Napaskiak residents to stay at home with family unless leaving for critical medical or food needs. The village is also asking households to reduce the number of people who leave for grocery runs or other critical, non-urgent needs.

While the shelter-in-place advisory is in place, residents are asked to take precautions and keep their distance from people outside the home.

While the community is sheltering in place, a health care professional from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. will be conducting COVID-19 testing for symptomatic residents through July 1. Asymptomatic residents in the village can be tested at the clinic on weekends.

The corporation stated it will also begin offering drive-through testing in Bethel 12-4 p.m. every Wednesday that does not require an appointment.

More information about testing by Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

