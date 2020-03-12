City of Nome cancels events due to COVID-19 concerns, Iditarod events also postponed

The City of Nome says starting March 14, city facilities will be closed and some Iditarod events will be postponed next week.

Glenn Speckman, Nome City Manager, said all city-sponsored events such as the Lonnie O'Connor Basketball Tournament, the arts and craft show, and anything at the city’s cultural center is being canceled.

“There will be no activities at city facilities or after-school activities,” said Speckman.

Facilities affected:

The city’s recreation center



The Richard Foster building where the library and culture center are located



Old St. Joe’s



The city pool



The visitor's center



All after school activities at Nome public schools



The Mini-Convention Center

Staff will still be working at the above facilities, but the buildings are not open to the public, Speckman said.

The only building open to the public is City Hall during that period of time.

Speckman said the Iditarod Trail Committee told the city they are postponing their banquet and the meet-and-greet with the mushers.

Any award ceremony will be streamed online.

The Iditarod Trail Committee released the following statement:

“The Iditarod has decided to postpone both the Meet the Mushers event on March 21 and its Awards Banquet on March 22 in Nome. This decision was made in the best interest of public health. All other elements of the race are continuing as planned, however, they will be limited to essential race personnel.”

A very different Nome, indeed... #Iditarod Trail Committee officially postpones Meet the Mushers event and race awards banquet. @Ch2KTUU pic.twitter.com/H3QmrrPA2t — Beth Verge (@ktuubeth) March 12, 2020

“Obviously everybody is encouraging when they greet the mushers coming into town they use social distancing, that’s been recommended,” Speckman said, “Also, that anybody who is ill or feeling ill not come to the event.”

The city is recommending anyone over 60 that isn’t feeling too well not come to the event.

Speckman adds the decisions Thursday were put in place to make sure visitors and residents in Nome are safe and healthy.

The closures will end on March 31.

On March 30, the council will have a meeting and determine if they should extend the closures.

