City of Nome extends facility closures through end of may

The City of Nome said in a release on Friday that it has extended the closure of facilities in the city to May 31.

Those facilities include the Richard Foster Building, Nome Recreation Center, Pool, Old St. Joe's Hall, Visitor Center and Mini Convention Center.

Officials said the city will revisit the idea of reopening these facilities after May 31, when the overall status of the COVID-19 virus has been re-evaluated.

City Hall is currently open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents should expect an upcoming reduction of public hours at City Hall, officials said, to protect the staff and the community from the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.