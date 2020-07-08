City of Valdez to implement mask mandate starting July 10

Starting July 10, the City of Valdez's mask mandate will go into effect.

The mandate will stay in effect until September 15, when it will be reviewed.

The City of Valdez mayor Jeremy O'Neil announced the mandate Tuesday.

Public health mandate #003 comes shortly after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in the city. O'Neil says the mandate is being put in place to " preserve the health and safety of our community through prevention of community transmission."

Similar to the mandate put in place by the Municipality of Anchorage, masks are required:

in an indoor public place including grocery stores, pharmacies, and all other retail stores.



Restaurants, bars and breweries, including food preparation, carry-out, and deliver food operations



Whenever using public transportation, a taxi, or a ride sharing service.



Communal areas of offices where people from multiple households are present.

The City of Valdez says the order doesn't apply to child under the age of 5 years. Other exemptions were noted in the press release.

The city says it " reserves the right to use all available enforcement options to assure compliance with this mandate."

