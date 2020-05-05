Class of 2020 navigates uncertain job market during Coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken its toll on the class of 2020 from canceled in-person graduation ceremonies to a bleak job market.

With unemployment on the rise and businesses fighting to keep their doors open, finding a job will be difficult.

Before graduates from the University of Alaska Anchorage can start thinking about what lies ahead, many virtually celebrated receiving their diploma last Sunday.

“We did our own little ceremony so that was really exciting,” UAA graduate and gymnast Mackenzie Miller shared over the phone Monday.

Originally from Michigan, Miller went to UAA to compete in gymnastics and pursue a degree in accounting. The coronavirus cut short Miller’s senior season of gymnastics, and she hopes it won’t affect her job search.

“The job search has been tricky,” explained Miller. “I was supposed to start an internship at the beginning of April then they delayed our start because of everything that’s been happening with COVID”

Miller isn’t the only graduate in this situation according to UAA’s Director of Career Services Whitney Brown who says many students with internship plans for the summer have been impacted, going virtual or offers being rescinded.

“Right now since I don’t know what’s happening with my internship I’m hopeful that it will still happen,” Miller further explained her ultimate goal is to become a certified public accountant.

While the future’s uncertain Miller remains positive things will work out.

“I’m excited to see what this next chapter will be like, see where this journey takes me,” Miller said.

UAA Career Services office says it’s working with local employers to gather more information about how COVID has impacted their recruitment plans and says it still has hundreds of job openings through its program handshake specifically for students and alumni.

