Cleanup of thousands of gallons of oily water continues in Valdez over the weekend

More than 30,000 gallons of an oil and water mix have been recovered from the Valdez Marine Terminal according to a statement from Alyeska Pipeline Service Company.

Crews have begun analyzing the composition of 30,240 gallons of oil and water mixture collected, the process of which is called metering.

Of the approximately 720 barrels of oil and water collected, eight barrels of oil have been recovered.

The source of the spill was isolated and secured on Monday according to Alyeska.

Oily water is still entering Port Valdez in the vicinity of the Valdez Marine Terminal small boat harbor as the spill makes its way downhill.

The company reports that boom and skimming operations are containing and controlling the additional oily water coming into the small boat harbor. Alyeska says the majority of the spill has been contained within the first two rows of boom close to shore.

Crews have been working within the boomed area to push the spill into skimmers to aid in the recovery.

Crews are also working around the sump with the goal of identifying the flow route of the oily water that is entering near the small boat harbor.

On Friday, as a precautionary measure to protect sensitive areas and prevent wildlife disturbance, incident response crews completed the placement of the boom around Saw Island and Seal Island.

Crews are also monitoring the additional booming to Solomon Gulch Hatchery and the Valdez Duck Flats, both of which were completed Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

