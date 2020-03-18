Closure of bars and restaurants dine-in services unprecidented in Mat-Su

Governor Dunleavy announced Tuesday that all bars and restaurants in the state of Alaska were to suspend dine-in services until April 1st. Now with many establishments limiting their services to take out and delivery, no one in Palmer can remember a time if this has ever happened.

When Anchorage decided to announce these closures on Monday, many were left wondering if the same would happen in the Mat-Su Borough. According to the borough manager, John Moosey, the municipality wouldn't be able to if they wanted.

Moosey explained that the Mat-Su was created as a second-class borough. This means when it was established in 1964, it was decided that residents only wanted the government to have certain powers like creating some emergency services or collecting and handling property taxes. Moosey said the borough doesn't get to decide what bars and restaurants do.

"If you want to open up a bar or a restaurant in the Mat-Su borough, you open a bar in the Mat-Su borough," Moosey said, "They do not need our permission. So therefore if they don't need our permission, we don't have the authority to tell them not to operate."

With that in mind, he's never seen something like the closures that happened at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Like so many other small businesses, Steve Dike said this has the potential to hurt his bar and his employees at Palmer City Ale House.

He said coronavirus is the only thing that people at the bar have been talking about.

"Not just the employees, but everyone has a lot of anxiety right now," he said.

Dike said they're going to do what they can to keep employees paid, but there's only so much work to be done without customers.

He said they never offered delivery until now. As a bar with regular concerts in the summer, he said there's some projects to be worked on in the meantime as well.

However, it's not all money that he's going to try and help his people with.

"We're going start some sort of family meal," he said, "So an employee can come in sometime during the day - probably mid afternoon - and come get a free meal on us. Kind of be a community center if that's still allowed."

Dike said they'll be okay if the closures really only last two weeks. Still, many public health officials have been saying that the worst is yet to come. He fears they might not be able to open for longer.

"That's the part that just doesn't let you sleep at night," Dike said.