Cloudier and cooler with rain for our Monday

Cloudy and rainy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

After some sun yesterday, we saw clouds move in as well as storm energy pushing in from the east out of the Copper River Basin. We also saw unstable conditions from the Talkeetna Mountains south to the Kenai Peninsula.

Instability across the region will start to reduce during the day on Monday as the storm energy pushes west. Widespread rainfall can be expected with these storms through Monday night across the Copper River Basin and Prince William Sound region. By Tuesday, the chances for showers begin to diminish across Southcentral.

For the extended period, Wednesday through Sunday, on Wednesday, high pressure will build over Southcentral bringing an increase in temperatures and a drying trend across the area. Pop up shower potential will still loom due to day time heating from the Sun until Saturday as storm energy pushes in from the Bering Sea from out of the west and into southern Alaska.

This will bring an increase in precipitation to Kodiak Island and the Kenai Peninsula. Sunday, an increase in precipitation will return to Southcentral due to storm energy moving in from the east from the Canada area. For the Aleutians, an area of low pressure will bring an increase of precipitation and winds to the Bering as it moves towards the Alaska Peninsula through Sunday. Beginning Saturday, more storms will move across the western Aleutians bringing more chances for rain and increased winds to the area through Sunday.

We will be cloudy on Monday in Anchorage with a high of 58 degrees while we see a 40 to 60 percent chance for rain showers. Winds will be in the 10 mph range but up to 20 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a 50 percent chance of showers along with 15 mph winds out of the southeast but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Winds will lessen later in the evening.

Mostly cloudy for Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Tuesday night we drop down to 47 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 68 degrees.

