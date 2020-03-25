Clouds move in but we stay warm

Cloudy skies on Wednesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 37 degrees.

Clouds thicken as storms push into the Alaska Range and move into Southcentral Wednesday. Areas of light precipitation (a mix of rain and snow) will develop first across the Susitna Valley and Talkeetna Mountains early Wednesday morning, spreading south and east through the day. The best chance for any accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain as well as the northern half of the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin. Farther south, enough warmer air will yield a transition from snow to a rain-snow mix or all rain for the Matanuska Valley south to Anchorage and the northern Kenai Peninsula. Coastal areas will see rain. The storms should move over the Gulf by Wednesday night while high pressure follows in behind the system. The light winds and clearing skies should be enough for fog development from Cook Inlet north across the Mat-Su Valleys overnight Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Winds pushing down from the Interior will be on the increase Thursday as high pressure over the Interior and low-pressure storms over the northern Gulf of Alaska pull on one another. These winds will subside by late Friday as the airflow turns and moves out of the south ahead of the next system moving into the Gulf of Alaska.

For the extended period, high pressure covers a good part of the Alaska Mainland on Thursday. Above-average temperatures for southwest Alaska where the high pressure will be at its strongest. This clearing from the high will be short-lived as storms move back into western mainland Alaska on Friday afternoon with colder air not too far behind. This Siberian colder air mass will allow for temperatures to fall across Southcentral.

For the extended period, an active weather pattern looks to continue through the long term in our forecast area. We will see both storms, as well as high-pressure systems, moving into the area delivering warm air to Southcentral.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high temperature of 37 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 28 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies while fog develops after Midnight.

After some early morning fog, we will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high temperature of 39 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 21 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow on Friday while we warm up to 34 degrees for a high.

