Clouds on the increase for Friday but we look to stay dry

Anchorage is mostly cloudy on Friday with a high of 62 degrees.

A low in the central Gulf is slowly moving toward the southeastern Gulf of Alaska. Storms over southwest Alaska move eastward over Southcentral on Friday, bringing chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours over the Talkeetna Mountains, northern Copper River Basin and Interior Kenai Peninsula.

Conditions should generally improve Friday night into Saturday as high pressure builds over Southcentral for the weekend. The weakening and movement of Thursday's conditions should allow for the diminishment of our gusty winds for the time being on Friday.

For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, storms in the Bering Strait on Monday will lead to widespread showers and possible thunderstorms across much of mainland Alaska. Showers and possible thunderstorms look to continue across Southcentral, slowly tracking from west to east through Wednesday.

There will likely be breaks in the precipitation, however, it is difficult to determine exactly when these lulls would be due to time and distance away as well as some weather model differences. High pressure moving in on Thursday should lead to sunnier and warmer temperatures.

Overnight we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

It will be partly cloudy for Anchorage on Saturday with a high of 67 degrees and light winds. Overnight we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Sunday with 10 mph winds while we warm up to 64 degrees. There is a 60% chance for rain showers as well on Sunday.

