Cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain for Southcentral, Western Alaska

Mostly cloudy to cloudy today around Anchorage with temperatures a little cooler than we've been seeing. Highs are expected to reach 55 degrees. The normal high for this day is 57 degrees.

View of the Chugach Mountains as the day starts.

Rain is moving through the Southcentral region through Anchorage and the Valleys will likely miss most of it. Both Anchorage and the Mat-Su could see an isolated shower or two Thursday night. Most of the rain will be concentrated on coastal areas from Homer through Prince William Sound. Seward could see almost 2 inches of rain in the next 48 hours.

Red Flag Warnings are in place from noon today until 10 PM for the Eastern Alaska Range. Southerly winds are picking up 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Relative humidity as low as 20 percent. Red Flag Warnings mean rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fires are likely.

Most of Western Alaska will see that rain comes through today as well with much of the eastern Interior staying under mostly sunny skies. Fairbanks is expected to hit 70 degrees today.

