Coast Guard crews rescue man from boat in Cold Bay

U.S. Coast Guard crews on Thursday rescued a man from a boat in Cold Bay, hoisting the 61-year-old from a vessel that was about 170 miles southwest of the town.

An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew pulled the man from the boat at around 8 a.m. and flew him to Cold Bay, where he was then taken by a LifeMed aircraft crew, officials said.

Watchstanders in Juneau, at the 17th District command center, received a request for help on Wednesday afternoon after the man said he was experiencing abdominal pain.

The 905-foot-long motor vessel Alaskan Navigator was on its way from Valdez to China, and already about 270 miles southwest of Unalaska at that point. The boat changed in order to meet the Coast Guard helicopter for the hoist.

The aircrew launched from Kodiak Wednesday, officials said, landed in Cold Bay to refuel, and then launched the medevac mission at first light Thursday. The rescue was made in partly cloudy skies, 20 mph winds, 10-foot seas, an air temperature of 40 degrees and a water temperature of 43 degrees.

As for protections specific to the coronavirus pandemic, the Coast Guard said Friday that it "follows protocols to determine potential survivor exposure to COVID-19." Air Station Kodiak also maintains personal protective equipment and has decontamination procedures for equipment and crews.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.