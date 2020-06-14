Coast Guard rescues stranded rafter north of Haines

The Coast Guard rescued a woman Sunday after her pack raft capsized on the Klehini River north of Haines.

According to the Coast Guard, the woman and her male companion spent the night Saturday on a sandbar after the raft had capsized. The man reported that he decided to swim across the river Sunday morning and hike to the road to find help.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was met by Customs and Border Protection as he was walking along the Haines Highway searching for help around 7 a.m Sunday. Customs and Border Protection contacted Alaska State Troopers, who in turn called Coast Guard Sector Juneau to assist in rescuing the stranded woman.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located the 42-year-old woman, who was exhibiting symptoms of mild hypothermia, and flew her to Haines where she was placed in the care of local EMS in stable condition.

