Coast Guard searches for possible missing man near Dutch Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Steven Mencer, 33, in the water near Dutch Harbor. Mencer was reported missing after he failed to report to crew check-in on the Alaska Mist, a 164-foot fishing vessel, that was moored at Coastal Transportation Northern Dock on Thursday.

The Coast Guard is using a helicopter and HC-130 airplane from the Coast Guard Air Station in Kodiak to search for Mencer. The Alaska Mist and Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley are also part of the search as well as small boat crews.

Watchstanders at the 17th District command center in Juneau received notification at 8:28 a.m. Thursday from the master of the Alaska mist. Weather in the area includes 21 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph and two foot seas with 12 mile visibility.

Mencer was last seen wearing a neon green pullover rain jacket with orange and black pants. Anyone with information about Mencer is asked to contact the 17th District command center at 907-463-2000.

